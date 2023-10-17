ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan reschedules its training session ahead of Australia clash

Pakistan men’s squad has rescheduled their training schedule.

The men’s squad of Pakistan has rescheduled their training schedule for the M Chinnaswamy Stadium match against Australia.

The Men in Green have chosen to train for two hours, from 6 to 8 PM (IST), instead of training today.

Prior to the match on October 20, Pakistan had previously chosen to give the players a day of rest.

Pakistan has so far won two of their three games at the tournament; their lone loss came on Saturday against India, their bitter rivals.

It should be mentioned that India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the ICC World Cup 2023, continuing their amazing form.

With 86 runs off 63 balls, Rohit Sharma once again displayed his batting prowess and led the winning team in scoring. He knocked down twelve limits quickly.

Shreyas Iyer, who scored 53 runs, was the victorious team’s second-highest scorer after the 36-year-old.

With 118 balls remaining in the 31st over, the home team reached the 192-run target thanks to the impressive batting performance of the Indian hitters, greatly increasing their net run rate (NRR).

In World Cup history, this was India’s record seventh victory in as many games versus the bitter rivals.

