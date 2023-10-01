ICC World Cup 2023 Pakistan Schedule: Venue & Match timing

Pakistan will play their ICC World Cup 2023 opener against Netherlands on Oct 6

The ICC World Cup 2023 is hosted by India with 10 teams competing for the glory across 10 venues.

The World Cup will begin on October 5 with the final scheduled on November 19.

Narender Mohdi Stadium in Ahmadabad will be hosting the opening match between England and New Zealand, as well as the final.

This year’s World Cup will follow a round-robin format where all teams will play against each other. There will be a total of 45 league matches.

Pakistan has won the World Cup title once in 1992. They will be looking to reclaim the glory once more.

Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 schedule

(All times are in PST)

Warm-up matches

September 29 – vs New Zealand in Hyderabad – 01:30 pm (Lost by 5 wickets)

October 3 – vs Australia in Hyderabad – 01:30 pm

Round-robin matches

October 6 – vs Netherlands in Hyderabad – 01:30 pm

October 10 – vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad – 01:30 pm

October 14 – vs India in Ahmedabad – 01:30 pm

October 20 – vs Australia in Bengaluru – 01:30 pm

October 23 – vs Afghanistan in Chennai – 01:30 pm

October 27 – vs South Africa in Chennai – 01:30 pm

October 31 – vs Bangladesh in Kolkata – 01:30 pm

November 4 – vs New Zealand Bengaluru – 10:00 am

November 11 – vs England in Kolkata – 01:30 pm

