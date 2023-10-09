ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan to maintain their strong from against Sri Lanka

Pakistan defeated the Netherlands convincingly with an 81-run victory.

Pakistan made a strong start in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 by defeating the Netherlands convincingly with an 81-run victory at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Despite early setbacks that left them at 38 for 3, a remarkable partnership of 120 runs in 114 balls between Mohammad Rizwan and debutant Saud Shakeel helped Pakistan rebuild their innings. Rizwan scored 68 off 75 balls, marking his seventh half-century of the year, while Saud’s impressive 52-ball 68, featuring nine fours and a six, stole the spotlight.

All-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz contributed with a 64-run partnership for the seventh wicket, guiding Pakistan to a total of 286.

In their defense, Pakistan faced challenges as half-centurions Vikramjit Singh and Bas de Leede built a 70-run partnership for the third wicket. However, Haris Rauf’s quick two-wicket burst disrupted the Netherlands’ momentum.

Hasan Ali, returning to ODI cricket after a 15-month gap, claimed two wickets, and Shaheen Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nawaz, and Shadab each took one wicket. Pakistan managed to maintain a net run rate of 1.620 by dismissing the opposition in 41 overs. De Leede, who scored 67 off 68, posed a threat, but Nawaz’s crucial wicket in the 34th over halted the Netherlands’ progress.

Looking ahead, Pakistan is set to face Sri Lanka in their final match in Hyderabad, aiming to secure another victory before moving on in the tournament. All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz emphasized the importance of winning the initial matches in an interview with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Digital, highlighting the team’s focus on a strong start.

“It is very important to start a big tournament on a positive note and that is what we were looking for,” Nawaz said.

“We have played two practice matches here and our tournament opener in Hyderabad. It all, however, boils down to playing good cricket on the day and executing your skills perfectly. We are hopeful of carrying the momentum that we have gained by beating the Netherlands and finishing the Hyderabad leg with a win.”

Following early dismissals, Pakistan was able to post a score they could defend because to some outstanding rearguard partnerships in the middle and lower-middle orders. Nawaz commented on previous alliances and claimed that they had given the Green Shirts a strong position.

“It was an outstanding partnership between Rizwan and Saud Shakeel considering the circumstances it came in. Saud played some brilliant counterattacking cricket after going in at 40 for three [38 for three] and it gave us a good stand.

“Shadab and I were looking to take the innings deep and the plan was to keep building the partnership till the 45th, 46th over and then finish on an attacking note. Unfortunately, we could not provide that finishing but we were able to get a good total for the team.”

Pakistan had a firm hold on the game after Haris’ 27th over, but de Leede persisted in offering opposition. Thanks to a scorcher from Nawaz who had every left-arm orthodox fantasy fulfilled, he was ultimately defeated.

“It is a dream ball of any left-arm orthodox to bring the ball in with drift and then turn it away,” Nawaz, who finished with figures of one for 31 from seven overs, said. “Bas de Leede is a good all-rounder and he was looking good at that time. His wicket was crucial.”

Nawaz agrees that the bowlers must maintain discipline when playing in India because the odds are heavily in their favor. However, he believes that as the tournament progresses, the spinners will play a more important role.

“Most of the venues in India are more batting conducive, but the pitches will offer more turn as the tournament progresses,” he said. “Boundaries are a bit smaller here which is why it is tough here for the bowlers, but we have tried to adjust according to the conditions… I have gotten confidence from bowling in the last match and I want to build on it so I can deliver my best according to the team’s requirements.”

Sri Lanka recently outperformed Pakistan, despite Pakistan’s unblemished record against them in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup since 1975, when they won all seven matches. They suffered back-to-back losses in the tournament’s T20 edition last year, with the last of the two matches serving as the final, and they lost a last-ball thriller in Colombo during the One-Day version of the Asia Cup last month.

But Nawaz said that tomorrow’s meeting between the two parties wouldn’t be impacted by the previous outcomes.

“They have won important matches against us in the last one year in white-ball cricket, but that is in the past and it should not affect us. We will go in with ‘new game, new day’ and positive mindset on Tuesday,” he concluded.

