ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Won by 81 Runs against Netherlands

Pakistan defeats Netherlands by 81 runs.

Shakeel and Rizwan shine with half-centuries.

Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf take two wickets each in Pakistan’s historic win.

In a thrilling encounter in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan secured a memorable victory over the Netherlands by a convincing margin of 81 runs.

This historic win marked Pakistan’s first-ever World Cup triumph on Indian soil, igniting celebrations among cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

The match witnessed a roller-coaster of emotions, as both teams displayed their prowess, but it was Pakistan’s consistency that ultimately proved to be the difference.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Pakistan faced early adversity, losing three wickets within the initial ten overs. However, they rallied admirably, with middle-order batsmen Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan each contributing impressive half-centuries. Shakeel’s swashbuckling 68 off just 37 balls provided the much-needed momentum, while Rizwan’s steady 68 anchored the innings.

Captain Babar Azam, who struggled initially, contributed five runs from 18 deliveries. The middle-order partnership between Shakeel and Rizwan was pivotal, and later on, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz added crucial runs to push Pakistan’s total to a formidable 286.

Shadab Khan, Pakistan’s vice-captain, took charge of the innings when the team was reeling at six wickets down after 37 overs. His composed 22 off 21 deliveries, including some well-timed boundaries and an exceptional six, showcased his ability to handle pressure situations. Mohammad Nawaz also played a vital role, contributing 39 runs from 43 balls.

Chasing a target of 287 runs for victory, the Netherlands started their innings strongly. Left-handed opener Vikramjit Singh and all-rounder Bas de Leede shone for their side, scoring 52 and 67 runs, respectively. However, Pakistan’s bowlers displayed discipline and determination, with all six bowlers chipping in with wickets. Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf led the way with two wickets each, while Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, and Iftikhar Ahmed claimed one wicket apiece.

Despite a promising start, the Netherlands could not sustain their momentum and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Eventually, they were bowled out for 205 runs, falling short of the target by 81 runs.

Pakistan’s victory was met with jubilation from their passionate fan base, as they etched their names into the history books with their first-ever World Cup win on Indian soil. As the tournament progresses, the cricketing world eagerly anticipates more thrilling encounters and memorable moments.

