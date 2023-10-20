ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan won the toss and decided to field first against Australia

Pakistan won the toss and decided to field first against Australia

After winning the toss, Pakistan decided to field first against Australia in the 18th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Pakistan has won two out of three matches played while Australia has only won one out of three.

The Kangaroos will be looking to win the match to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Playing XI

Pakistan

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Australia

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marcus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

