Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan won the toss and decided to field first against Australia

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan won the toss and decided to field first against Australia

Articles
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan won the toss and decided to field first against Australia

Pakistan won the toss and decided to field first against Australia

Advertisement

After winning the toss, Pakistan decided to field first against Australia in the 18th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Pakistan has won two out of three matches played while Australia has only won one out of three.

The Kangaroos will be looking to win the match to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Playing XI

Pakistan

Advertisement

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Australia

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marcus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Also Read

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Australia vs Pakistan Live score | Match 18
ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Australia vs Pakistan Live score | Match 18

Pakistan and Australia will lock horns in ICC World Cup 2023 match...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, ICC World Cup 2023 News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story