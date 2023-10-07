ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistani journalists await visas, ICC says BCCI working hard

Pakistani journalists await visas for the ICC World Cup 2023.

Over 60 Pakistani journalists are expected to travel to India.

PCB hopes visas will be approved before India vs. Pakistan.

Advertisement

After the PCB once more expressed its disappointment over the delay in visa clearance for Pakistani fans and media, the ICC stated that the BCCI is working hard to obtain visas for the Pakistani journalists waiting to fly to India for the World Cup.

For the World Cup, over 60 Pakistani journalists are anticipated to travel. For their World Cup opening against the Netherlands on Friday in Hyderabad, Pakistan had a lot of local support, yet neither a supporter nor a member of their media contingent were present.

Mohammad Bashir, a US citizen who was born in Karachi, was spotted cheering on Pakistan among the crowd.

“This (visa) is an obligation of our host (BCCI) and they are working hard on it with our full support. Every effort is being made to get this sorted,” an ICC spokesperson told the local Indian media.

The PCB is expecting the visas would be approved before the India vs. Pakistan game on October 14 in Ahmedabad because many spectators are anticipated to enter the border.

“We have been reminding ICC about their obligations and members’ agreement on issuing visas for fans and journalists for the last three years and continue to raise concerns with all relevant authorities,” a PCB spokesperson said.

Advertisement

“PCB is disappointed to see that Pakistani journalists and fans are facing uncertainty about obtaining an Indian visa to cover Pakistan’s opening game in the ICC World Cup. We understand the significant role that journalists and passionate fans play in enhancing the spirit and atmosphere of sports events.

“Their presence not only adds vibrancy to the stadium but also contributes to the global coverage and appreciation of the game. We hope to see their presence soon.”

It should be mentioned that due to Pakistan’s inclusion on India’s prior reference category (PRC) list, a visa application from a holder of a Pakistani passport must be reviewed by many Indian ministries, including home, external affairs, and sports.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Won by 81 Runs against Netherlands Pakistan defeats Netherlands by 81 runs. Shakeel and Rizwan shine with half-centuries....