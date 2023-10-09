ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan’s probable playing XI against Sri Lanka

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka will take place on Tuesday.

Pakistan is expected to make one change to their starting lineup.

Both teams will be looking to secure a win in this crucial encounter.

Tuesday’s eighth match of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 will take place at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Men in Green defeated the Netherlands in their opening match of the competition by 81 runs, while Sri Lanka fell to South Africa by 102 runs.

Sources claim that Pakistan discussed their starting lineup for the match against Sri Lanka during today’s practice, and they are expected to make one change.

Fakhar Zaman, the opener, might be replaced by Abdullah Shafique, a young batter.

Pakistan probable playing XI

Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk),

However, Sri Lanka received a tremendous boost before their game against Pakistan. Maheesh Theekshana, a crucial spinner, is poised to make his tournament debut after missing the Islanders’ opening match against South Africa.

Theekshana is expected to be included in the starting lineup when Sri Lanka takes on the Green Shirts in a crucial encounter in an effort to atone for their loss to the Proteas, according to assistant coach Naveed Nawaz.

