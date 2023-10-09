ICC World Cup 2023: PCB raises concerns about Pakistan squad’s security

Zaka Ashraf expressed grave concerns about the security of the Pakistani cricket team.

Pakistani journalists and fans have not yet received the visas.

The PCB reiterated its concerns to the ICC and the BCCI.

Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, met with Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi to express grave concerns about the security of the Pakistani cricket team during the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

The PCB has taken serious note of security threats reported in the Indian media and urged the government to assess the safety of the players in India. Ashraf stressed the paramount importance of the well-being and security of the Pakistani squad.

Ashraf requested Sajjad Qazi to address the issue with India’s Home Ministry through the Pakistan High Commission Office in New Delhi. This concern arose after Indian police received an email from a terrorist group threatening to explode the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023.

The threatening email mentioned plans to kill the Indian Prime Minister and attack the stadium where the Pakistan-India match is scheduled to take place on October 14.

Furthermore, the PCB expressed deep disappointment as journalists and fans from Pakistan still face uncertainty regarding obtaining Indian visas to cover Pakistan’s games in the World Cup 2023.

The PCB reiterated its concerns to the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), reminding them of their obligations outlined in the Host agreement to ensure visas for fans and journalists of participating teams.

The PCB released a statement on October 6, highlighting their anxieties about the delayed issuance of Indian visas, which puts the participation of Pakistani fans and journalists in jeopardy.

“PCB is disappointed to see that Pakistani journalists and fans are facing uncertainty about obtaining an Indian visa to cover Pakistan’s opening game in the ICC World Cup,” PCB stated in a statement.

“Pakistani journalists and fans are expressing deep concern and it’s putting us under immense pressure. We understand the significant role that journalists and passionate fans play in enhancing the spirit and atmosphere of sports events.

“Their presence not only adds vibrancy to the stadium but also contributes to the global coverage and appreciation of the game. Journalists play a crucial role in bringing the excitement of sports to fans worldwide.

“We have been reminding ICC about their obligations and members’ agreement on issuing visas for fans and journalists for the last three years and continue to raise concerns with all relevant authorities.

“We hope to see their presence soon.”

