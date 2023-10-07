ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table 2023 and Standings after Match 3

Bangladesh started their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with an astounding victory over Afghanistan.

Opting to bowl first, the Tigers restricted the Afghans to a total of 156 only, which they conveniently made in just 34.4 overs.

Here is the updated points table after the match 3 of the ICC World Cup 2023.

