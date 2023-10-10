ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table 2023 and Standings after Match 7

In the eighth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 England emerged victorious over Bangladesh.

Opting to bowl first, Bangladesh restricted England to a total of 364. However, the Tigers were unable to achieve the target. They lost by 137 runs.

Here is the updated points table after the match 3 of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Points Table

