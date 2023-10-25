ICC World Cup 2023: Points Table after Australia vs Netherlands Match 24

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Australia vs Netherlands Live score | Match 24
Cricket fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating an electrifying showdown as Australia prepares...
Australia strengthened their position on the road to the mega event’s semi-final after defeating the Netherlands by 309 runs in the 24th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India, on Wednesday.
The massive 309-run victory significantly improved Australia’s net run rate (NRR) and they now have 12 points from 6 matches, with a NRR of +2.469.
Australia are now at the top of the points table, followed by New Zealand and South Africa, who have 10 points each from 5 matches.
The Netherlands are at the bottom of the table with no points from 6 matches.
Here is the updated points table after the Australia vs Netherlands match:
The top four teams at the end of the round-robin stage will qualify for the semi-finals.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.