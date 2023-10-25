ICC World Cup 2023: Points Table after Australia vs Netherlands Match 24

Australia strengthened their position on the road to the mega event’s semi-final after defeating the Netherlands by 309 runs in the 24th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India, on Wednesday.

The massive 309-run victory significantly improved Australia’s net run rate (NRR) and they now have 12 points from 6 matches, with a NRR of +2.469.

Australia are now at the top of the points table, followed by New Zealand and South Africa, who have 10 points each from 5 matches.

The Netherlands are at the bottom of the table with no points from 6 matches.

Here is the updated points table after the Australia vs Netherlands match:

The top four teams at the end of the round-robin stage will qualify for the semi-finals.

