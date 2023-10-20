ICC World Cup 2023: Points Table after Pakistan vs Australia Match

In a thrilling contest at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Australia staged a remarkable comeback in the ICC World Cup 2023, securing a resounding 62-run victory over Pakistan.

This win followed two consecutive defeats to India and South Africa, propelling the Aussies into the fourth position on the tournament’s points table.

Australia, batting first, set an imposing target of 368 runs for Pakistan, courtesy of an astounding 259-run partnership between David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. The duo’s display marked Australia’s highest-ever opening stand in World Cup history, setting a formidable record and becoming the first pair to score over 200 runs against Pakistan in World Cup cricket.

Pakistan’s response began promisingly, with their opening pair of Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique establishing a 134-run partnership. This marked the first time that a Pakistani opening duo had a century stand against Australia in a World Cup match. However, Abdullah Shafique’s dismissal for 64 runs, due to a top-edge off Marcus Stoinis’ delivery, initiated a series of wickets. Imam-ul-Haq followed shortly, exiting the pitch after contributing 70 runs.

The Green Shirts found themselves at 154-2 in 23.4 overs, desperately in need of a substantial partnership to revive their hopes. Unfortunately, their skipper, Babar Azam, was removed by Adam Zampa after scoring 18 runs, thanks to a sensational catch by Pat Cummins.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Pakistan appeared to have a chance to get back into the game when Iftikhar Ahmed began hitting boundaries. However, Adam Zampa provided the breakthrough Australia needed by dismissing Iftikhar and Mohammad Rizwan in consecutive overs. Pakistan’s innings concluded at 305 runs in 45.3 overs.

Here is how the points table looks like after Australia’s second win in the tournament:

In response, Australia’s total of 367 runs became the highest ever posted against Pakistan in a World Cup. Shaheen Afridi was the standout bowler for Pakistan, claiming five wickets in the match, marking his second World Cup five-wicket haul.

Australia’s splendid victory not only brought them back into contention in the ICC World Cup 2023 but also showcased the resilience and strength of their team. This win is set to make the remainder of the tournament even more exciting as teams vie for supremacy in the world of cricket.

