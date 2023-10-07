ICC World Cup 2023 points table after South Africa defeated Sri Lanka

South Africa defeats Sri Lanka by 102 runs in their opening match.

In their opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023, South Africa had a strong performance, securing a significant 102-run victory over Sri Lanka at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Thanks to an impressive net run rate (NRR), South Africa currently holds the second position in the ICC World Cup 2023 points table.

South Africa established a formidable target of 429 runs for Sri Lanka, thanks to outstanding batting performances from Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram.

In response, Sri Lanka managed to score 326 runs, with Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis being their top scorers, contributing 79 and 76 runs respectively.

Here is the points table after South Africa’s win:

A total of 10 teams are competing for the coveted title in the Cricket World Cup, taking place at 10 different venues from October 5 to November 19.

The tournament follows a round-robin format where all teams face off against each other, resulting in 45 league matches.

The top four teams will advance to the semifinals, scheduled for November 15 in Mumbai and November 16 in Kolkata. These matches, along with the final, will have reserved backup days in case of any disruptions.

The champions of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will claim a prize of $4 million. The runners-up will receive $2 million, while the teams that reach the semi-finals but don’t win will get $800,000 each, with the total prize pool amounting to $10 million.

Each winning team in the group stage will earn $40,000, and the six teams that don’t make it to the semi-finals will receive a payment of $100,000.

