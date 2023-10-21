ICC World Cup 2023: Points Table after Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Match

ICC World Cup 2023: Impressive knocks from Edwards help Netherlands post a target of 246 runs against Proteas
The Netherlands scored 245 runs in 43 overs. Scott Edwards scored an...
Sri Lanka defeated the Netherlands by 5 wickets. This marks the Island nation’s first win in the ICC World Cup 2023.
The Netherlands has also won only one match against South Africa by 38 runs.
Sri Lanka is currently ninth with two points in hand while the Netherlands is eighth with the same points.
Here is the complete points table after the Sri Lanka vs. Netherlands match;
