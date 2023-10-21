ICC World Cup 2023: Points Table after Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Match

Points Table after Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Match

Sri Lanka defeated the Netherlands by 5 wickets. This marks the Island nation’s first win in the ICC World Cup 2023.

The Netherlands has also won only one match against South Africa by 38 runs.

Sri Lanka is currently ninth with two points in hand while the Netherlands is eighth with the same points.

Here is the complete points table after the Sri Lanka vs. Netherlands match;

