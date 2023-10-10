Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table and Standings after Match 8

Pakistan continued their impeccable form in the ICC World Cup 2023, registering a historic six-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the eighth match of the tournament on Tuesday. With the win, the Men in Green jumped to the second position in the points table.

Chasing the target of 345 runs, Pakistan met with early blows as they lost their top-order batters, Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam, in just 7.1 overs. However, a match-winning partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and the World Cup debutant, Abdullah Shafique, changed the fortunes of the struggling Pakistani side.

The 176-run stand between the two batters provided their side the much-needed break and got them in a dominating position once again. Rizwan scored a brilliant 102 runs off 110 balls, while Shafique scored a well-deserved 75 runs off 101 balls.

The astounding win will be a great confidence booster for the Pakistani side who play the arch-rivals India in the most-anticipated match of the World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on October 14.

Other Highlights:

  • Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique put on a match-winning partnership of 176 runs.
  • Rizwan scored a brilliant 102 runs off 110 balls, while Shafique scored a well-deserved 75 runs off 101 balls.
  • Pakistan’s win over Sri Lanka is their second in the tournament and takes them to the second position in the points table.
  • Pakistan will play India in the most-anticipated match of the World Cup on October 14.
