Edition: English
ICC World Cup 2023: Rain delays match as Sri Lanka stands firm against Australia

After winning the toss, Australia decided to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the 14th match of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Sri lanka started off their inning with some impressive knocks from Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Parera. The opening duo partnered for 125 runs before Nissanka was dimissed by Pat Cummins.

Nissanka scored 61 runs while Parera scored 78.

Cummins and Zampa took 2 wickets each, while the other bowlers are still wicketless.

Sri lanka are currently 178 for the loss of four wickets in 32.1 overs before rain delayed the game.

