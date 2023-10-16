ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Squad today, 17th Oct 2023

South Africa aims for a third win.

The Netherlands has lost both matches.

High-scoring game expected.

South Africa will look to register a hat-trick of wins in the ICC World Cup 2023 when they face the Netherlands at the scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

The Proteas have been in scintillating form in the tournament so far, having thrashed Sri Lanka and Australia in their opening two matches. The Netherlands, on the other hand, have lost both their games against Pakistan and New Zealand.

South Africa are the overwhelming favourites in this encounter, but they will do well not to take the Netherlands lightly. The Dutch side have shown promise in both their games so far, and they will be determined to put up a better fight against the Proteas.

The match is expected to be a high-scoring one, given the batting prowess of both teams. Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram have all been in excellent form for South Africa, while Max O’Dowd and Colin Ackermann have been the stand-out batters for the Netherlands.

The bowlers, on the other hand, will have their task cut out on a pitch that is expected to be good for batting. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen have been the pick of the South African bowlers so far, while Paul van Meekeren and Aryan Dutt have been the most impressive bowlers for the Netherlands.

Overall, it is a mouth-watering clash between two teams that are in contrasting form. South Africa are the clear favourites, but the Netherlands have the potential to spring a surprise.

