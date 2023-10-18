ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Squad today, 18th Oct 2023

New Zealand’s 149-run victory over Afghanistan showcases their cricketing prowess.

Boult and Henry’s early strikes thwart Afghanistan’s chase of 289 runs.

Afghan fielding errors, crucial dropped catches, contributed to their defeat.

After Afghanistan and the Netherlands shocked defending champions England and South Africa respectively, India have decided against rotating their bowlers for their match against Bangladesh on Thursday.

India have begun the tournament with a hat-trick of wins and are determined not to let any complacency derail their campaign.

“When you enter a World Cup, every team will pose you a challenge,” India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey told reporters.

“Be it Bangladesh or Netherlands, we want to treat every game equally … Every game for us is important, every opponent for us is important.”

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will look to build on their recent results against India with help from their mix of young and veteran players.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan had injury concerns last week but is likely to play the all-important match.

“He had a good batting session yesterday,” Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha told a pre-match press conference.

“He did a bit of running between the wickets as well.

“We are waiting for the result of the scan we did today (Wednesday).

“We haven’t tried his bowling yet. We will assess him tomorrow morning, and make a decision.”

Head to head

India have been the dominant team in the 40 one-day international (ODI) meetings with their neighbours, having won 31 matches compared to Bangladesh’s nine wins.

However, Bangladesh have inflicted a World Cup defeat on India when they won by five wickets to cause a major upset at the 2007 World Cup. They beat India in their last bilateral ODI series.

Form

India go into the match as clear favourites, with three wins in the bag and the support of a raucous home crowd. The Asian champions will look to forget their recent defeat against Thursday’s opponents and stay at the top of the table with a fourth win.

Bangladesh will look to repeat their heroics against India in the Asia Cup and their last ODI series, which they won 2-1 at home.

Bangladesh: L L W L L India: W W W L W

Team news

Twice champions India appear to have settled on the right combination even if it means keeping out pacer Mohammed Shami and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. With India keen to maintain their winning momentum, Shami and Ashwin may have to wait longer for their chance.

For Bangladesh, Al Hasan’s inclusion in the final 11 will be key to their chances of overcoming the hosts.

