ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Squad today, 20th Oct 2023

Australia and Pakistan will face each other in the 18th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Australia is coming off a big win against Sri Lanka, while Pakistan is coming off a loss to India.

The pitch in Bengaluru is known to be good for batting, with a nice balance of speed and bounce.

Australia’s World Cup campaign gained strength with a big win against Sri Lanka. They chose to bowl first, and Zampa led the Australian bowlers by taking four key wickets, limiting Sri Lanka to only 209 runs. In the second innings, both Marsh and Inglis scored more than fifty runs each, helping the team easily achieve the target in 35.2 overs, securing a convincing victory for the Australian team.

Pakistan is coming into this match right after a significant loss to their arch-rivals, India. Although they had a good beginning with the bat, Pakistan struggled in the middle order, resulting in a low score of 191 runs. In India’s turn to bat, Shaheen Afridi took two wickets, and Hasan Ali managed to get one, but it was a challenging game for the Pakistani team.

Bengaluru’s pitch is famous for being great for batsmen, offering a nice balance of speed and bounce. It’s perfect for those who like to play attacking shots, thanks to the fast outfield and shorter boundaries. But as the match goes on, spin bowlers who can make the ball turn and use various tricks might become more important in the game.

AUS vs PAK Probable Playing XI

Australia (AUS):

Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan (PAK):

Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz

In the current Australian team, Glenn Maxwell stands out as the leading run-scorer against Pakistan. He has scored 735 runs in 18 matches, including seven half-centuries, and has a strong strike rate of 125.42.

Additionally, Maxwell is valuable as a bowler, taking nine wickets with an economy rate below 6. With his exceptional skills in both batting and bowling, Maxwell plays a crucial role for Australia in their upcoming match against Pakistan.

