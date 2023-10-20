ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Squad today, 21st Oct 2023

Netherlands high after upset win over South Africa.

Sri Lanka struggling with injuries and low on confidence.

Sri Lanka still favorites due to experience.

The Netherlands and Sri Lanka will face off in Lucknow on Saturday in the first match of the ODI World Cup 2023.

The Dutch side will be high on confidence after ending South Africa’s winning streak in their previous game. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be looking forward to ending their losing streak.

The Netherlands showed promise against Pakistan before being hammered by New Zealand. However, against South Africa, the Scott Edwards-led side fought hard and ended up as the better team on the day. The Dutch side has got their first win out of the way and will hope to use the momentum to pull off a few more upsets as the tournament rolls on.

The Netherlands would be upbeat about their chances against Sri Lanka as the former champions are struggling big time with injuries to some of their key players. Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera were ruled out ahead of the tournament and skipper Dasun Shanaka followed suit after the second game. The inexperienced bowling attack looks quite fragile and can crumble under pressure if the Dutch side can take the attack to them. After three losses in as many games, the Sri Lankan players will be low on confidence and this could make it a much more even contest than what fans would have predicted prior to the tournament.

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium has been good for batting in the ODI World Cup 2023, especially in the first half of the first innings. In the two matches played so far at this venue, the opening partnerships in the first innings have been 108 and 125. The team that wins the toss could bat first and look to post a total in excess of 300. Chasing could be difficult as the pitch slows down and helps spinners as the innings progresses.

Despite their recent struggles, Sri Lanka are still the favorites to win this match. They have a more experienced batting lineup and a more balanced bowling attack than the Netherlands. Kusal Mendis has been in good form in the tournament so far and will be looking to lead his team to their first win.

Probable Best Performers:

Probable Best Batter: Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka)

Probable Best Bowler: Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka)

Match Prediction: Sri Lanka to win the match

