ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Squad today, 22nd Oct 2023

Unbeaten teams: India and New Zealand in 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Key Match: October 22 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Pitch factor: Favorable to pacers, giving New Zealand a slight edge.

Advertisement

The only two unbeaten teams remaining in the Cricket World Cup 2023, India and New Zealand, will clash in Match 21 on October 22 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Both teams have registered a perfect start to their campaigns so far, with India winning all four of their matches and New Zealand doing the same. It is expected to be a close and exciting contest, with both teams evenly matched.

India will be relying on their star-studded batting line-up, which includes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer. New Zealand, on the other hand, will be hoping to their strong bowling attack, led by Trent Boult and Tim Southee, to restrict the Indian batsmen.

The pitch at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is expected to be favorable to the pacers, which could give New Zealand a slight edge. However, India’s batting line-up is deep enough to cope with any conditions.

Overall, the India vs New Zealand match is expected to be a thriller, with both teams having a good chance of winning.

Also Read ICC World Cup 2023 Full Highlights: South Africa vs England Highlights | Match 20 South Africa's big win shakes up ICC World Cup 2023. English top...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world