ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Squad today, 23rd Oct 2023

Pakistan vs. Afghanistan in World Cup 2023 on October 23 in Chennai.

Pakistan seeks a comeback after two losses.

Afghanistan aims to continue its success against Pakistan.

In the ongoing sixteenth edition of the World Cup, two Asian sides, Pakistan (PAK) and Afghanistan (AFG), are set to lock horns in Match No. 22.

The clash is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 23, 2023, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 2:00 PM IST. Both teams are coming off recent losses, making this encounter an important one in the tournament.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan started the World Cup campaign on a high note, winning their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, both in Hyderabad. However, they faced a setback when they were defeated by arch-rivals India in Ahmedabad, followed by another loss to Australia. With two consecutive losses, Pakistan is eager to return to the winning column.

On the other hand, Afghanistan, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, faced early defeats against Bangladesh and India. However, they made a statement by stunning the reigning champions England with a convincing 69-run victory in Delhi.

Here is a look at the predicted playing XI for Pakistan:

Openers: Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan’s opening pair will consist of the left-hand-right-hand combination of Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique.

They displayed a promising partnership of 134 runs for the opening wicket against Australia in their last match.

Shafique has been in good form, amassing 197 runs at an average of 65.66 in the tournament, including one century and one fifty.

Middle-Order: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel

The middle-order for Pakistan will feature Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Saud Shakeel.

Babar Azam is due for a big performance, having registered just one half-century in four innings during the World Cup.

Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with an average of 98.00, including one century and one fifty.

Saud Shakeel holds an average of 34 with one half-century in the World Cup.

All-rounders: Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz

The lower middle-order will be handled by Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz.

Iftikhar Ahmed, known for his aggressive batting, will look to provide late flourishes for the team.

Shadab Khan, who was briefly dropped in the last game, is expected to make a return on a turning Chennai pitch.

Mohammad Nawaz aims to contribute with both bat and ball.

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali

The fast bowling department will be led by Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali.

Shaheen Afridi has been the top wicket-taker for Pakistan in the tournament, with nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul.

Haris Rauf follows closely with eight wickets, and Hasan Ali has seven wickets to his name.

Pakistan Predicted XI vs Afghanistan

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali.

The clash between these two Asian rivals promises to be an exciting encounter in the World Cup 2023, with both teams looking to secure a crucial victory in their quest for the championship.

