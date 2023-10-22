ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Squad today, 23rd Oct 2023

Southgate defends using Foden in wide position
In the ongoing sixteenth edition of the World Cup, two Asian sides, Pakistan (PAK) and Afghanistan (AFG), are set to lock horns in Match No. 22.
The clash is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 23, 2023, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 2:00 PM IST. Both teams are coming off recent losses, making this encounter an important one in the tournament.
Babar Azam’s Pakistan started the World Cup campaign on a high note, winning their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, both in Hyderabad. However, they faced a setback when they were defeated by arch-rivals India in Ahmedabad, followed by another loss to Australia. With two consecutive losses, Pakistan is eager to return to the winning column.
On the other hand, Afghanistan, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, faced early defeats against Bangladesh and India. However, they made a statement by stunning the reigning champions England with a convincing 69-run victory in Delhi.
Here is a look at the predicted playing XI for Pakistan:
Openers: Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq
Middle-Order: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel
All-rounders: Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz
Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali
Pakistan Predicted XI vs Afghanistan
The clash between these two Asian rivals promises to be an exciting encounter in the World Cup 2023, with both teams looking to secure a crucial victory in their quest for the championship.
