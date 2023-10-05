ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Squad today, 6th Oct 2023

Pakistan are the overwhelming favorites to win.

Hasan Ali likely to replace Naseem Shah in Pakistan’s XI.

Netherlands have a strong batting lineup led by Edwards and Singh.

Pakistan will face the Netherlands in Match 2 of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 on October 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Pakistan are the overwhelming favorites to win the match, having beaten the Netherlands on all six previous occasions. However, the Netherlands have shown in recent years that they are a capable team, and they will be looking to put up a good fight against Pakistan.

Pakistan are likely to make one change to their team from the warm-up match against Australia, with Hasan Ali replacing Naseem Shah. Fakhar Zaman remains a concern for Pakistan, but they are likely to back him for the Netherlands match.

The Netherlands have a strong batting lineup, led by Scott Edwards and Vikramjit Singh. They also have a good bowling attack, with Roelof van der Merwe and Aryan Dutt being the key bowlers.

Match prediction: Pakistan to win

