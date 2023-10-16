ICC World Cup 2023: Shoaib Malik once again advices Babar Azam to step off captaincy

Shoaib Malik has advised Babar Azam to resign from the captaincy.

Following Pakistan’s defeat over India on October 14, former captain Shoaib Malik has once again counseled captain Babar Azam to resign from the position and participate as a player for the squad.

When asked a question during his participation on a private TV program, Malik stated, “I have a sincere opinion for Babar, which I have shared before, that Babar should leave the captaincy.”

He continued by making it clear that his feelings about Babar are not a result of the team’s heavy defeat to India or the fact that the 29-year-old skipper performs better when he is not captain.

He said: “There is some homework that I have done based on which Babar as a cricketer can deliver amazing performances for himself and the team.”

Malik said that Babar as a leader “doesn’t think out of the box” and that “no cricketer should mix his leadership with his batting skills because they are two different things. He has been the captain for a long period but he is not improving.”

Moreover, while discussing the team’s performance, the 41-year-old said: “If any match of our team goes according to plan, the boys attack, but if something deviates from the plan, they don’t.”

According to Malik, Babar should “hold a meeting with the boys.”

Despite a harsh defeat from India, Malik cheered Babar up, reminding him that, “the tournament is not over yet, there are many matches left, keep yourself strong.”

