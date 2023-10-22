ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill fastest to 2,000 ODI runs

Fastest player to reach 2,000 runs in ODIs (38 innings).

Highest run-scorer in the Asia Cup 2023 (302 runs).

ICC Player of the Month for September 2023.

Shubman Gill, the dynamic right-handed Indian opener, has set the cricketing world abuzz with his extraordinary performance in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

Gill achieved a remarkable milestone during a high-stakes match against New Zealand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, securing his place in the record books as the fastest player to reach 2,000 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

At just 24 years of age, Gill needed a mere 14 runs to attain this significant milestone before the match began. His talent and potential shone brightly as he not only crossed this barrier but also left it far behind. Scoring 26 runs in the match, he displayed his prowess as an opening batter before losing his wicket to the formidable Lockie Ferguson. Despite this, India remained determined in their chase of a target of 274 runs.

What makes this achievement all the more impressive is the speed at which Gill reached this milestone. He completed 2,000 runs in ODI cricket in just 38 innings, overtaking the legendary South African batter, Hashim Amla, who achieved the same feat in 40 innings. Gill’s exceptional performance underscores his rapid rise in international cricket since his debut in 2019.

In his 38 ODI matches, Gill has already amassed six centuries and ten fifties, showcasing his consistency and ability to convert starts into substantial scores. Notably, he has even registered a double century in ODIs, a testament to his incredible batting skills. Gill has undeniably become an integral part of the Indian cricket team, proving his mettle across various formats.

Currently ranked as the number two ODI batter, Gill’s journey in the ICC World Cup 2023 faced a temporary setback as he missed India’s initial two matches due to illness. However, he made a triumphant return in the highly-anticipated clash between Pakistan and India, and he has continued to impress. His performance includes a memorable half-century against Bangladesh in Pune.

Gill’s recent accolade as the ICC Player of the Month for September 2023 further highlights his exceptional form. During that month, he made headlines with his extraordinary batting skills in the Asia Cup and a three-match ODI series against Australia, where he played in two matches.

In the Asia Cup, Gill emerged as the highest run-scorer, accumulating a remarkable total of 302 runs at an average of 75.5. His standout performance was a dazzling century, scoring 121 runs against Bangladesh. He seamlessly carried this form into the series against Australia, amassing 178 runs in just two innings, including a century in the second ODI.

Throughout September, Gill registered three half-centuries and two centuries, getting dismissed for less than fifty only twice. His consistent and exceptional performances have sent a clear message to the cricketing world that he is in prime form for the ongoing World Cup.

With Shubman Gill’s record-breaking achievements and remarkable consistency, cricket enthusiasts and experts eagerly await to witness what the future holds for this young sensation in Indian cricket. Gill’s journey continues to be a source of inspiration and excitement for cricket fans worldwide.

