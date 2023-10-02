ICC World Cup 2023 South Africa Schedule: Venue & Match timing

South Arica will begin their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign against Sri Lanka on Oct 7

The ICC World Cup 2023 will be hosted by India with 10 teams competing for the glory across 10 venues.

The World Cup will begin on October 5 with the final scheduled on November 19.

Narender Mohdi Stadium in Ahmadabad will be hosting the opening match between England and New Zealand, as well as the final.

This year’s World Cup will follow a round-robin format where all teams will play against each other. There will be a total of 45 league matches.

South Africa ICC World Cup 2023 schedule

(All times are in PST)

Warm-up matches

September 29 – vs Afghanistan in Thiruvananthapuram – 01:30 pm (Ended without result)

October 2 – vs New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram – 01:30 pm

Round-robin matches

October 7 – vs Sri Lanka in Delhi – 01:30 pm

October 12 – vs Australia in Lucknow – 01:30 pm

October 17 – vs Netherlands in Dharamsala – 01:30 pm

October 21 – vs England in Wankhede – 01:30 pm

October 24 – vs Bangladesh in Wankhede – 01:30 pm

October 27 – vs Pakistan in Chennai – 01:30 pm

November 1 – vs New Zealand in Pune – 01:30 pm

November 5 – vs India Kolkata – 01:30 pm

November 10 – vs Afghanistan in Ahmedabad – 01:30 pm

