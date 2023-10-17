ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa wins the toss and decides to bowl first against Netherlands

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: South Africa vs Netherlands Live score | Match 15
South Africa will look to register a hat-trick of wins in the...
In the 15th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, in-form South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first against teh Netherlands at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.
It is to be noted the South Africa has won both of its opening matches while the Nethwerlands has lost two.
South Africa
Quiton de Kok (wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
Netherlands
Vikramjeet Singh, Max O’Dowd, Collin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roetlof van de Marwe, Ayran Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.
