ICC World Cup 2023 Sri Lanka Schedule: Venue & Match timing

Sri Lanka will begin their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign against South Africa on Oct 7

The ICC World Cup 2023 is hosted by India with 10 teams competing for the glory across 10 venues.

The World Cup will begin on October 5 with the final scheduled on November 19.

Narender Mohdi Stadium in Ahmadabad will be hosting the opening match between England and New Zealand, as well as the final.

This year’s World Cup will follow a round-robin format where all teams will play against each other. There will be a total of 45 league matches.

Sri Lanka won their maiden World Cup title in 1996.

Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 schedule

(All times are in PST)

Warm-up matches

October 7 – vs Afghanistan in Guwahati- 01:30 pm

Round-robin matches

October 7 – vs South Africa in Delhi – 01:30 pm

October 10 – vs Pakistan in Hyderabad – 01:30 pm

October 16 – vs Australia in Lucknow – 01:30 pm

October 21 AM – vs Netherlands Lucknow – 10:00 am

October 26 – vs England in Bengaluru – 01:30 pm

October 30 – vs Afghanistan in Pune – 01:30 pm

November 2 – vs India Mumbai – 01:30 pm

November 6 – vs Bangladesh Delhi – 01:30 pm

November 9 – vs New Zealand in Bengaluru – 01:30 pm

