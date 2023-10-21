Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Match 19 Highlights







Sri Lanka defeated the Netherlands by 5 wickets. This marks the Island nation’s first win in the ICC World Cup 2023.

The Netherlands has also won only one match against South Africa by 38 runs.

Sri Lanka is currently ninth with two points in hand while the Netherlands is eighth with the same points.

Watch the highlights from the link below;

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs. Netherlands Highlights

