Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first

Articles
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first

Advertisement

In the eighth match of the ICC World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India.

Pakistan won their opening game against the Netherlands by 81 runs, while Sri Lanka lost their opening game to South Africa by 102 runs.

Playing XIs

Pakistan

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka won the to and decided to bat first

Pakistan’s Playing XI

Advertisement

Sri Lanka

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka won the to and decided to bat first

Sri Lanka’s Playing XI

Also Read

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live score | Match 8
ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live score | Match 8

In a highly anticipated clash at the ICC World Cup 2023, Pakistan...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, ICC World Cup 2023 News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story