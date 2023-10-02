ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli leaves Indian cricket training camp

Virat Kohli left the Indian training camp.

Kohli has regained his form as the World Cup begins.

He is the key player in the Indian national cricket team.

Advertisement

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli reportedly left the national team’s training camp due to a personal reason.

The Indian cricket team is currently practicing in Trivandrum, India as they gear up for their second warm-up match against the Netherlands.

Upon his departure, cricket fans expressed concerns over his unexpected departure and whether he would be available for the upcoming warm-up match.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not issued any official statement regarding Kohli’s availability for the match. However, it may be possible that he will be back tomorrow (October 3) for the match against the Netherlands.

The right-hand batter’s importance in the Indian cricket team can not be described. He has a huge role in the success of the national team as a charismatic batter.

Even though the encounter against the Netherlands is not equal to an official one, Kohli will still be looking to get some runs after the first warm-up match against England was washed due to rain.

Advertisement

“Virat went to Mumbai for personal reasons, and he will rejoin the team soon,” BCCI said according to a source.

The reason for Kohli’s sudden departure is still unknown, but it is hoped that he will rejoin the squad soon ahead of the match.

There have been ups and downs in Kohli’s career, and for the past three years, there has been a significant decline in the batter’s performance.

However, the year 2023 marked the return of his incredible form. He only played one ODI in the recently finished home ODI series against Australia but managed to play an outstanding know of 54 runs during the third ODI.

His form returning at the time when the ICC World Cup 2203 is about to start is a big boost to the Indian side. His form may increase India’s chances of clinching the World Cup title.

Now, his sudden departure and probable return have sparked cricket lovers and supporters’ interest.

Advertisement

Kohli will be a key player in the Indian national cricket team during the World Cup campaign.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.bolnews.com/sports/2023/10/icc-world-cup-2023-virat-kohli-leaves-indian-cricket-training-camp/amp/.

Follow us on Twitter https://www.bolnews.com/sports/2023/10/icc-world-cup-2023-virat-kohli-leaves-indian-cricket-training-camp/amp/ and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://www.bolnews.com/sports/2023/10/icc-world-cup-2023-virat-kohli-leaves-indian-cricket-training-camp/amp/ to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Matthew Hayden says ‘Statistically Babar Azam is ahead of Virat Kohli’ Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden believes that Babar Azam is currently leading...