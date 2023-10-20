ICC World Cup 2023: Warner and Marsh Fall Short of Historic Milestone for Australia

Warner and Marsh’s 259-run partnership fell just one run short of a record.

Warner scored his 21st ODI century, and Marsh added a brilliant century.

Australia stands at 284-2 after 38 overs, with Warner unbeaten at 139*.

In a thrilling encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Australian openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh put on a scintillating display of batting prowess against Pakistan, led by Babar Azam. The duo’s remarkable partnership electrified the stadium, though they narrowly missed making history by a single run.

In a surprising turn of events, Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, misjudged the conditions and opted to invite Australia to bat first on a pitch that favored the batsmen. This decision would come back to haunt Pakistan as the Australian openers exploited the batting-friendly conditions to the fullest.

Warner and Marsh, in a stunning display of form and partnership, amassed a substantial 259-run stand that left the Pakistani bowlers searching for answers. While they fell just one run short of surpassing the record for Australia’s highest partnership in World Cups, the performance will undoubtedly be remembered for years to come.

The record partnership for Australia in World Cups still stands at 260 runs, achieved by David Warner and Steve Smith against Afghanistan in 2015. Despite narrowly missing out on this milestone, Warner and Marsh’s resilience and determination have been the highlights of the match.

Adding to the drama, Pakistan’s fielding woes became evident as they dropped Warner twice, offering him precious second chances. The 36-year-old left-handed batter, renowned as one of the highest century-makers for his country, grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Warner marked his 21st One Day International (ODI) century and his fourth consecutive hundred against Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup.

His partner-in-crime, Mitchell Marsh, matched Warner’s impressive feat with a brilliant century of his own, marking his second in the ODI format. However, Marsh’s splendid innings was brought to an end by Shaheen Afridi, who dismissed both Marsh and Glenn Maxwell on consecutive deliveries.

As of the latest update, Australia’s score stands at 284-2 after 38 overs, with David Warner batting resolutely at 139*, and Steve Smith at 7*. The match promises more excitement and intrigue as it unfolds.

Playing XI:

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf.

Cricket enthusiasts and fans around the world will eagerly await the conclusion of this epic encounter, as both teams aim to secure a crucial victory in the 2023 World Cup.

