ICC World Cup 2023: Why Zainab Abbas left India? Know here

Zainab Abbas left India on Monday after being accused of making anti-Hindu remarks.

The ICC confirmed that Abbas left for “personal reasons”.

Abbas had expressed her excitement about visiting India.

Zainab Abbas, the presenter for the World Cup 2023, left India on Monday after an Indian lawyer accused her of making “Anti-Hindu” remarks on her social media accounts in the past.

A spokesperson for the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed to Geo News that Abbas departed the country due to “personal reasons” and denied reports of deportation.

The lawyer had approached the police to file a complaint against Abbas, alleging that she had made statements against India and Hinduism. Abbas, who was announced as one of the presenters for this year’s World Cup, had expressed her excitement about the opportunity to travel to India earlier this month.

She had shared her feelings on X (formerly known as Twitter), stating that she was “humbled” to join the star-studded lineup of commentators and presenters for the mega event.

There was always intrigue on what lies on the other side, more cultural similarities than differences, rivals on the field but camaraderie off the field, the same language & love for art & a country with a billion people, here to represent, to create content & bring in expertise… pic.twitter.com/dvoRUASpmm Advertisement — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) October 2, 2023

The speaker claimed that she was constantly curious to learn more about India.

Although India and Pakistan are neighbors, there aren’t many cultural interactions because of the two nations’ tense relations.

“There was always intrigue on what lies on the other side, more cultural similarities than differences, rivals on the field but camaraderie off the field, the same language and love for art and a country with a billion people, here to represent, to create content & bring in expertise from the best in the business,” said Zainab.

The presenter stated that she felt honored to perform as an ICC presenter once more during the World Cup in India.

“A journey away from home of 6 weeks starts now,” she stated.

In spite of repeated requests from the Pakistan Cricket Board, India has not yet issued visas to Pakistani supporters and journalists.

