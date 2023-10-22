ICC World Cup 2023: ‘You will see a better team’ says Imam-ul-Haq

Imam-ul-Haq promises changes for Pakistan against Afghanistan.

Pakistan struggles to convert good starts into big scores.

Beating Afghanistan is vital for Pakistan’s semi-final hopes.

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has promised a different team against Afghanistan in their must-win World Cup match on Monday after back-to-back defeats to India and Australia.

“We have analysed our situation, you’ll see a different team tomorrow [against Afghanistan],” Imam said in a press conference on Sunday.

Imam admitted that Pakistan have struggled to convert good innings into great ones in the tournament so far.

“I agree we are not able to play big innings, I also agree that we haven’t played well in the last two matches,” he said.

However, Imam is confident that Pakistan can get back on track against Afghanistan.

“We are confident that we can get back on track after winning against Afghanistan,” he said.

“We have talked to our coach about it [converting good starts into big scores]. Bowlers of all the teams are conceding runs, it’s not only happening with us. Shaheen bowled well against Australia.”

Imam also recalled Pakistan’s recent success against Afghanistan in ODI cricket.

“We defeated Afghanistan in spinning conditions in Hambantota, and our record in Chennai gives us hope but we will need to play our best cricket,” he said.

“Captain will decide how many spinners will play. If we are cautious in the start and give a strong start, we can score 350.”

Pakistan must beat Afghanistan to keep their hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals alive.

