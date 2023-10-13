ICC World Cup 2023: Zaka Ashraf meets Pakistan team ahead of India clash

PCB Chairman motivates team before India match.

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, met with the Pakistan men’s cricket team ahead of their highly anticipated clash with India in the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, held in Ahmedabad.

During this meeting, Zaka Ashraf delivered a motivational speech and conveyed his and the nation’s best wishes for the upcoming match.

In a reciprocal gesture, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to host a dinner in honor of Zaka Ashraf later tonight. This event will be attended by various BCCI officials and senior government representatives.

In preparation for their crucial fixtures, the Pakistani team conducted their second practice session at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Their training regimen included a focus on all facets of the game, namely batting, bowling, and fielding.

Notably, Pakistan continued to impress in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, securing a historic victory against Sri Lanka in their eighth match. The Men in Green successfully chased down a target of 345 runs, overcoming early setbacks that saw the loss of key batsmen Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam within the first 7.1 overs. However, a remarkable partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and World Cup debutant Abdullah Shafique, worth 176 runs, turned the tide in Pakistan’s favor.

Abdullah Shafique, with a notable performance, scored 113 runs off 103 balls, featuring 10 fours and three sixes. Rizwan, the hero of the match, remained unbeaten with 131 runs, marking Pakistan’s second-highest individual score in World Cup history, surpassing Ramiz Raja’s 119 against New Zealand in 1992.

Under the leadership of Babar Azam, Pakistan also secured their first victory in the tournament against the Netherlands, showcasing their strong form and determination.

