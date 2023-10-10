Imam-ul-Haq second-fastest batter to 3000 ODI runs

Imam-ul-Haq reaches 3000 ODI runs in just 67 innings, the second joint-fastest in history.

Sri Lanka sets Pakistan a target of 345 runs, but Imam-ul-Haq’s batting keeps Pakistan’s hopes alive.

Pakistan’s opening batter, Imam-ul-Haq, etched his name in the record books during an intense battle against Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Imam-ul-Haq reached the milestone of 3000 One Day International (ODI) runs in just 67 innings, surpassing his captain Babar Azam’s record by a solitary inning. The 27-year-old now shares the distinction of being the second joint-fastest batter to reach this milestone alongside Fakhar Zaman and Shai Hope, behind only the legendary Hashim Amla, who achieved it in just 57 innings.

In a nail-biting match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Pakistan faced an imposing target of 345 runs set by Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka, after winning the toss and electing to bat first, encountered an early setback as opening batter Kusal Perera was dismissed without scoring off a Hassan Ali delivery.

However, Sri Lanka swiftly recuperated thanks to a remarkable 102-run partnership between opener Pathum Nissanka, who scored 51 runs from 61 balls, and Kusal Mendis, whose explosive innings of 122 runs from 77 balls included six impressive sixes.

Sadeera Samarawickrama played a pivotal role in anchoring Sri Lanka’s innings, amassing 108 runs from 89 balls with exceptional placement and precision, ultimately achieving a well-deserved century.

Hassan Ali emerged as Pakistan’s star bowler, returning impressive figures of 4-71 from his 10 overs. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf contributed with 2 wickets for 64 runs from his allotted 10 overs, adding to Pakistan’s bowling prowess.

Imam-ul-Haq’s exceptional batting feat has added another milestone to Pakistan’s cricketing legacy, promising an exciting future for the team as they continue their journey in the ICC World Cup 2023.

