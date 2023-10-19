India Maintains Second Position in ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table

India maintained a strong position on the ICC World Cup 2023 points table following their convincing victory against Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli scored a century as India continued their flawless World Cup record with a confident seven-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Bangladesh had hopes of surprising the Indian team, which had won three consecutive matches. However, the absence of their captain Shakib Al Hasan, who was sidelined due to a left quad injury, made the challenge more difficult.

India’s bowlers performed well, despite facing a challenge. They had a shortage of one bowler early in the match due to Hardik Pandya injuring his ankle in the first over.

Captain Rohit Sharma swiftly responded, scoring 48 runs from 40 balls, and Virat Kohli finished unbeaten at 103, completing his century with a six and securing India’s victory with 51 balls left.

This is the current points table following India’s fourth consecutive victory in the tournament.

