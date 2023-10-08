India Thump Australia, Jump to Fifth in World Cup Points Table

India won their opening ICC World Cup 2023 match against Australia.

India is now fifth in the ICC points table.

The tournament has ten teams, 45 league matches.

India began their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with a crucial six-wicket victory over Australia at Chennai’s M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

This victory propelled the Indian team to fifth place in the ICC points table.

After successfully limiting the Australian team to a score of 199 in the first innings, India faced an early setback, losing three key batsmen – Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer – with only two runs on the board in the first two overs.

Nonetheless, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli formed a match-winning partnership of 165 runs, ensuring that India did not begin their World Cup journey with a humiliating defeat in front of their home crowd.

Kohli made a significant contribution with 85 runs, while wicketkeeper-batsman Rahul accumulated 97 runs, guiding their team to a crucial victory.

Now that all ten teams have played at least one match, here is the current state of the points table following India’s triumph over Australia.

ICC World Cup 2023 points table after India’s win against Australia. — ESPN Cricinfo

A total of ten teams are competing for the coveted title in the Cricket World Cup, taking place at ten different venues from October 5 to November 19.

The tournament follows a round-robin format, with each team facing off against every other team, resulting in a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for November 15 in Mumbai and November 16 in Kolkata. Reserve days are also allocated for the semi-finals and the final.

The champions of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be awarded a prize of US$4 million. The runners-up will receive US$2 million, while the teams that lose in the semi-finals will each earn $800,000 from the overall prize pool of US$10 million.

In the group stage, the victors of each match will be granted US$40,000, and the six teams that do not qualify for the semi-finals will receive a payment of US$100,000.

