Indian embassy begins processing visas for Pakistani journalists

Indian embassy processes visas for Pakistani journalists at ICC World Cup.

PCB voices dismay over delays and seeks help from Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary.

PCB emphasizes ICC and BCCI obligations for fan and journalist visas.

Advertisement

In a significant development, the Indian embassy has initiated the process of issuing visas to Pakistani journalists, allowing them to travel to India and cover the ongoing International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

The announcement comes after nearly a week of uncertainty regarding visa issuance, causing frustration for both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistani journalists.

On Tuesday, the Indian embassy began contacting Pakistani journalists who expressed their interest in covering the prestigious cricket event in India and directed them to submit their passports promptly. The long-awaited decision follows repeated expressions of dismay by the PCB over the delay in obtaining Indian visas for Pakistani fans and journalists.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 kicked off on October 5, but Indian authorities had not issued visas to Pakistani citizens, leading to uncertainty and concern. The PCB Management Committee Chairman, Zaka Ashraf, took the initiative to address this issue, engaging with Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary, Syrus Sajjad Qazi. Ashraf conveyed serious concerns and alarm regarding the visa delays for fans and journalists traveling to India to cover the World Cup.

In his discussions with the Foreign Secretary, Ashraf also requested that Pakistan’s concerns be officially raised with India’s Home Ministry through the Pakistan High Commission Office in New Delhi. The PCB cited ICC regulations, which require the host country to issue visas to fans and journalists covering the event. However, it appears that India had not yet responded to Pakistan’s appeals, which left journalists and fans in a state of uncertainty.

The PCB expressed its profound disappointment at the continued uncertainty faced by Pakistani journalists and fans in obtaining Indian visas to cover Pakistan’s games in the ICC World Cup 2023. In the meantime, the PCB has reminded the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of their respective obligations and terms and conditions stipulated in the host agreement, which are meant to guarantee visas for fans and journalists of participating teams.

Advertisement

This recent development marks a positive step towards resolving the visa issuance issue for Pakistani journalists, ensuring that they can cover the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. It also underscores the significance of maintaining cooperation and adherence to ICC regulations in hosting international sporting events of this magnitude. As the tournament progresses, both the fans and journalists eagerly await their long-awaited visas, with hopes that this issue will soon be resolved, allowing them to fully participate in the cricket extravaganza.

Also Read Pakistan arrives in Ahmedabad for World Cup blockbuster against India Pakistan cricket team in Ahmadabad for big India match. History of seven...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world