India’s World Cup Victory Sparks Celebration in Israel

Israel’s posts on India’s World Cup win sparked controversy over links to Palestine.

Praise from Israel led to criticism.

Highlights the sensitive politics of sports.

In a turn of events at the 2023 World Cup, Israel’s social media posts celebrating India’s victory over Pakistan have stirred controversy and sparked outrage from various quarters.

The Benjamin Netanyahu-led government’s official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressed support for India after their win against Pakistan in a cricket match held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

We were really moved by Indian friends showing their solidarity with Israel 🇮🇱 We are happy that India🇮🇳emerged victorious in the #INDvsPAK match at #CWC23 and that Pakistan was unable to attribute its victory to the terrorists of #Hamas. https://t.co/tvgYATe0Af — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 15, 2023

“We are happy that #India emerged victorious in the #INDvsPAK match at #CWC23,” the post read.

However, what drew the most attention was Israel’s attempt to link the victory to Palestinian issues, particularly referencing Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan’s display of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Israel insinuated that Pakistan was unable to attribute its victory to the terrorists of Hamas.

“We were really moved by Indian friends showing their solidarity with Israel by displaying posters during the match,” the post on X further read.

Israel’s social media activity, notably coming in the wake of a recent conflict in which thousands of Palestinians, including women, children, and the elderly, lost their lives, and essential provisions of life were severed, did not go unnoticed. The Israeli government commended the backing expressed by Indian supporters, highlighting a spectator who displayed a sign bearing the photographs of India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu. The poster carried by the Indian man read: “India stands with Israel in the war against terrorism.”

In response to Israel’s post, Pakistani writer Fatima Bhutto criticized the celebrations and support from what she termed a “genocidal state.”

“Happy to lose cricket games till the end of time if the alternative is being publicly cheered by a genocidal state that murdered 724 children in 7 days,” she wrote.

The controversy did not stop there. Many Pakistani netizens expressed their displeasure and solidarity with Palestine by commenting “Free Palestine” under Israel’s post on X.

The incident highlights the sensitivity surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the emotions it evokes in people around the world. It also serves as a reminder that international sports events can sometimes be used as platforms for political statements and gestures, with consequences that extend far beyond the cricket pitch.

