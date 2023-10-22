Injury blow for England as Topley ruled out of World Cup

Reece Topley sustained a broken finger injury.

Topley was England’s leading wicket-taker with 8 wickets in 3 matches.

Brydon Carse is the most likely replacement for Topley.

Due to a broken finger, England fast bowler Reece Topley will miss the remainder of the World Cup.

When fielding off his own bowling in his fourth over of England’s humiliating defeat by South Africa in Mumbai on Saturday, Topley, 29, was hurt.

Despite missing the first game, he has taken the most wickets for them with eight in three games.

In the following 24 hours, the left-armer will go home, and a successor will be announced soon.

Jofra Archer is the only reserve player announced by England ahead of time; the fast bowler is going home due to an elbow injury that was determined to prevent him from competing in the competition.

A number of bowlers, including Durham’s Brydon Carse, who recently showed promise by taking four wickets in a Twenty20 series against New Zealand, were instructed to remain on standby in case of injury.

Topley’s injury and Chris Woakes’s bad form—he was benched for the South Africa game—mean that England lacks new-ball bowlers.

Carse primarily bowls outside of the first powerplay, as do Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson.

Asked about possible replacements in the aftermath of Saturday’s defeat, England coach Matthew Mott said. “We’ll have to sit down and have a look at that.

“We’ll have to look at the upcoming games.

“If there is an X-factor player we can look at – that’s why we’re very keen not to name the replacements and reserves, and it leaves an open mind for what we’re going to go with.”

Despite the injury, Topley returned later in South Africa’s innings to remove Aiden Markram and David Miller. On Saturday, he had dismissed South Africa’s opener Quinton de Kock with his second ball.

An additional terrible blow to a player whose career has been marred by injuries is the broken finger.

Due to an ankle injury sustained during training the week before the competition, he was unable to compete for England in the T20 World Cup last year. He had previously considered retirement due to four stress fractures in his back over a five-year period, the most recent of which occurred in 2018.

England’s World Cup defense is in shambles after losing to South Africa by 229 runs, their most crushing defeat in a one-day international ever.

For them to get to the semifinals, they probably need to win each of the final five games.

