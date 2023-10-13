Injury Update: Shaheen Afridi ready to bag wickets in Pakistan vs. India clash

Shaheen Afridi is fit to play against India.

He sustained a finger injury in Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan will take on India on October 14.

Pakistani speedster Shaheen Afridi is all fit and ready to grab some wickets in the most anticipated match of the ICC World Cup 2023, Pakistan vs. India.

The match will be played on October 14 (Saturday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The local media reported that the speedster sustained swelling in his finger during the match against India in the Asia Cup 2023 in Colombo.

Not so long ago, former skippers Raiz Raja and Shoaib Malik also revealed that Shheen had been bowling with a finger injury during the World Cup.

Raja, in the commentary during the Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka match, said “Shaheen has an injured finger and is bowling in pain.”

Malik pointed out the decreasing speed of Shaheen’s bowling in a local sports channel.

“I think it is a big concern for Pakistan cricket team since Shaheen’s ability to pick up wickets with the new ball, especially against big teams, is a major plus for Pakistan,” said Malik.

“Shaheen should take the initiative and sit with the physio and trainer and work on why he isn’t able to bowl at his average speed. I know he is coming back from an injury but it is concerning to see that he isn’t able to bowl at 140kph bearing in mind the fact that even the first ball of his spell used to be around 145kph. The pace he generated before injury has reduced considerably.

“There are important matches coming up for Pakistan like Australia, India and South Africa so the think tank must sit with him [Shaheen] and find a solution for this problem.”

It must be noted that Shaheen was also hit by the ball on the leg while bowling against Sri Lanka.

