Inter Miami confirm Messi will not join another team on loan after MLS season ends

Lionel Messi will not be joining another team on loan after the MLS season ends.

Messi will take a month-long break before Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers in November.

Messi will return to Miami for the MLS preseason in February.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi, the 36-year-old captain of Inter Miami, will not be joining another team on loan once the Major League Soccer season concludes, according to Guillem Balague. Messi, a World Cup winner from Argentina, has faced speculations about a return to Barcelona or a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Inter Miami’s chances of making it to the playoffs ended with their 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati on Saturday, and their season concludes on October 21.

Messi has been limited to 72 minutes of play in the MLS since early September due to injury. Following the end of the MLS regular season, Messi is expected to take a month-long break before Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil on November 17 and 22.

“Messi will have around one month holiday, like other footballers. So forget any move to Saudi or similar,” says Spanish football expert Balague.

After that, he will return to Miami for the MLS preseason, which begins in February.

After leaving Paris St-Germain to join Inter Miami in July, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner led the team to their first Leagues Cup victory in August before losing the US Open Cup.

Advertisement

Despite playing in 13 games for the team, he has only scored one goal in his five MLS outings.

After spending 21 years with Barcelona before leaving to join PSG in 2021, Messi has been connected to a comeback to the team.

Asked about the rumors after the loss to FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami manager Tata Martino said: “That’s surprising. I know nothing about that. If you’re telling me that he’s going to go visit Barcelona on vacation, yes, it’s probable, but I don’t have any information on the other part.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Messi included in Argentina squad despite injury Messi in Argentina's World Cup squad despite injury. Five new players join...