IOC Proposes Double Award of Winter Games for 2030, 2034

In response to the ever-increasing impact of climate change on winter sports, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board has put forward a groundbreaking proposal for a double allocation of the next two Winter Olympic Games, scheduled for 2030 and 2034.

The decision follows two comprehensive studies conducted by the IOC’s Future Host Commission for Winter Games, which reveal the growing challenges faced by nations looking to host the event.

The studies have highlighted the alarming fact that only ten National Olympic Committees (NOCs) currently possess the requisite capability and facilities to host the Winter Olympic Games. This limited pool of potential hosts has prompted the IOC to explore unconventional solutions, making way for cities like Salt Lake City to potentially secure the 2034 Winter Olympics bid, despite the IOC’s traditional aversion to consecutive hosting by the same country.

With the United States already slated to host the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City faced slim chances of hosting the Winter Games in 2030. Meanwhile, Sweden, Switzerland, and France have all expressed hopes of hosting the 2030 edition.

IOC President Thomas Bach emphasized that sustainability is a primary concern for the future of the Winter Olympics. He stated, “For sustainability reasons, the future Olympic Winter Games should have a target of using only existing or temporary venues, and proposed snow competition venues should be climate reliable until at least the end of this century.”

The first study identified 15 National Olympic Committees with the most existing or relocated venues, with 10 of them having hosted the Games recently. A second study examined the climate reliability of these venues, finding that two of the 15 would no longer be suitable for the Winter Olympics held in February, and five not even for the Paralympic Games held in March by 2040. This leaves only ten NOCs that could potentially host Olympic Winter Games.

The IOC President acknowledged the urgency of addressing the dramatic impacts of climate change on winter sports, stating, “This implies deliberations on the rotation system, the composition of the program, the different needs for sports on ice and snow, and many others. This cannot be done in the next six months or even in the next 12 months.”

Consequently, the Future Host Commission has proposed a double allocation of two successive Olympic Winter Games in 2030 and 2034, a move that aims to buy more time to adequately address the pressing challenges posed by climate change. This proposal will be put to the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai next week for final approval.

The IOC’s innovative response to climate change’s impacts on winter sports underscores the global effort required to ensure the longevity and sustainability of one of the world’s most cherished sporting events. As the world grapples with the realities of climate change, the IOC’s proposed double allocation demonstrates a commitment to adapting and addressing the evolving challenges that lie ahead.

