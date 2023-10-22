Islam Makhachev Eyes Top Lightweight Contender After UFC 294 Victory

Makhachev’s KO at UFC 294 sparks lightweight title talk.

Chimaev’s return and Strickland’s upset set up middleweight clash.

Usman’s win opens doors in welterweight division.

In a night filled with surprises and thrilling action at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, the MMA world witnessed significant developments in multiple weight divisions.

Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s stunning first-round knockout victory over short-notice replacement Alexander Volkanovski raised questions about his next challenger. Furthermore, Khamzat Chimaev’s triumphant return and Sean Strickland’s upset win over Israel Adesanya created fresh buzz in the middleweight division. The welterweight division also saw former champion Kamaru Usman make a statement. With these outcomes in mind, here are the best potential matchups for the main and co-main event fighters at UFC 294:

Lightweight Division: Makhachev vs. Gaethje Following his decisive win over Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev’s next challenge is eagerly anticipated. One possible matchup would be a clash with Justin Gaethje, who has been on a winning streak and demonstrated his prowess with a “Knockout of the Year” contender against Dustin Poirier. Makhachev has also expressed a preference for fresh challenges, making Gaethje an appealing choice over Charles Oliveira.

Featherweight Division: Volkanovski vs. Topuria Alexander Volkanovski’s brave decision to step up on short notice and face Makhachev showcased his fighting spirit. However, his second loss to the lightweight champion suggests that he belongs at featherweight. A showdown between Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria, a promising featherweight contender, could be an exciting prospect. The promotion had previously targeted this matchup for UFC 297, and it remains an appealing option for both fighters.

Middleweight Division: Strickland vs. Chimaev The middleweight division could witness a title clash between Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev. White initially announced Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman as a title eliminator, but the fight took an unexpected turn. Chimaev dominated the first round but faced challenges from a short-notice opponent moving up in weight. Strickland’s shocking upset victory over Israel Adesanya demonstrated his capabilities. This potential matchup offers intrigue, with Strickland aiming to exploit any weaknesses Chimaev may have revealed.

Welterweight Division: Usman’s Options Kamaru Usman’s impressive performance at UFC 294 has opened several possibilities. He could face Belal Muhammad, who is overdue for a welterweight title shot. A win over Usman would solidify his championship credentials. Alternatively, Usman could regain his title contention status by snapping Muhammad’s 10-fight undefeated streak. Furthermore, Usman might consider facing the contender who emerges from the Luque vs. Garry matchup.

UFC 294 delivered a night of unforgettable moments and set the stage for compelling matchups in the lightweight, featherweight, middleweight, and welterweight divisions. MMA fans can look forward to thrilling clashes as the fighters aim to make their mark in the octagon.

