Jinnah Stadium erupts in celebration as Pakistan wins World Cup qualifier

When Pakistan and Cambodia played a World Cup qualifying match at Jinnah Stadium, a boisterous and ecstatic crowd dispelled any concerns about the supporters’ passion for the game and their excitement to witness their country’s progress.

More than 13,000 fans watched the thrilling football match through to the very conclusion.

“We love football and want the Pakistan team to make rapid progress. Believe me if the system gets going, we could see talent emerging from everywhere,” Noman Yousaf, a club footballer said while talking to The News following the match which Pakistan won 1-0.

He said the victory here would inject fresh interest.

“I don’t think there is any dearth of interest in football, yet I believe that this victory would go a long way in promoting the game further.”

After playing for Ravi Club, Mohammad Khalid just announced his retirement. He hoped to see more games like this.

“It is time to invest in football. Organize more matches and help players by promoting league football.”

Hamid Mateen was thrilled to see such zeal as well.

“Never before have I seen such an enthusiastic crowd here. Following the 2004 SA Games such a huge crowd has gathered here to watch football.”

