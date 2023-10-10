Kohli hopes to make home fans proud in World Cup match in Delhi

Kohli eager for Arun Jaitley Stadium return in ICC World Cup 2023.

Stadium holds sentimental value as his cricket journey’s starting point.

Kohli’s pavilion there adds unique emotional touch.

Indian cricketing sensation Virat Kohli has expressed his enthusiasm about returning to the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as India prepares to face Afghanistan on October 11 in their second match of the ICC World Cup 2023.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium holds a special place in Kohli’s heart, not only because it’s his place of birth but also because it’s where his remarkable cricketing journey began.

Kohli’s journey commenced at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 16, 2006, when he made his List A debut in Delhi. It was here that he marked his first First-Class (FC) match on November 26, 2006, showcasing his remarkable talent to the world.

In 2019, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) honored Virat Kohli by unveiling a pavilion at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in his name. Playing in front of a stand bearing his name brings an indescribable feeling to the Indian cricketing great, a sentiment he prefers not to discuss in great detail.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Kohli shared his thoughts as the Indian team gets ready to face Afghanistan on Wednesday. He reflected on the significance of returning to the venue where it all began, saying, “The memories are always fresh in your mind when you go back into those moments, you can still feel it because that is where everything started, that is where the selectors for the first time and you got an opportunity.”

Kohli continued, “So it’s always special to go back and play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium now. It’s a bit awkward for me, playing in front of the pavilion named after me. Honestly, I don’t like to talk about it a lot because it is a very awkward feeling but I just feel very grateful when I go back and see all the things that are present now and from where I started.”

It’s worth noting that during India’s World Cup opener against Australia, Virat Kohli shouldered the responsibility as the home side’s top order struggled against the Australian pace attack, losing three wickets for two runs in the initial two overs. Kohli partnered with KL Rahul, crafting a match-winning 165-run stand and contributed 85 runs in total.

As Virat Kohli prepares to take the field at the Arun Jaitley Stadium once again, cricket fans around the world eagerly anticipate witnessing his incredible talent and the emotions that come with playing at a venue that holds such a significant place in his cricketing journey.

