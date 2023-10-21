Advertisement
Latham says 'Santner has been fantastic for us, hopefully tomorrow will be no different'

Latham says ‘Santner has been fantastic for us, hopefully tomorrow will be no different’

Articles
Latham says ‘Santner has been fantastic for us, hopefully tomorrow will be no different’
  • Santner: Top wicket-taker with 11 in 2023 ODI World Cup.
  • Known for pace variation and precise deliveries.
  • IPL experience in India a boost for New Zealand – Latham.
New Zealand’s left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner is the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup with 11 scalps. He has been a vital cog in the Blackcaps’ wheel, excelling both as an attacker and a stemmer of run-flow in the middle overs.

Santner is not a huge turner of the ball, but his strengths lie in subtle changes to pace and having an incredible control over his deliveries. This allows him to build pressure on the batters and force them to make mistakes.

Ahead of New Zealand’s clash against India on Sunday, stand-in captain Tom Latham praised Santner’s performances in the tournament so far.

“He’s been a massive part of our side for many years now. I think his experience in these conditions is really important. He’s obviously played in the IPL for many years, he’s been with the Chennai side for a long time so I think we’ve seen how adaptable he is in these conditions,” Latham said.

Latham also believes that Santner’s experience of playing in Indian conditions in the IPL will be beneficial for New Zealand in their match against India.

“Again his experience is second to none. Obviously, being with Chennai for a long time, we’ve obviously got other guys as well that have experienced the IPL for many years. So, leaning on that experience is really important. We haven’t played a lot of cricket up here in Dharamshala. Guys haven’t played a lot, so for us, trying to adapt to conditions as quick as possible is going to be really important,” he concluded.

Santner will be hoping to continue his good form against India and help New Zealand to victory.

