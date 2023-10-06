LFP hands suspended bans to four PSG players

PSG players suspended for offensive chants.

Auteuil stand closed for two matches.

PSG expresses regret, players apologize.

In a recent development, several players from Paris St Germain (PSG), one of the top football clubs in France, have been handed one-match suspensions for their involvement in offensive chants during a Ligue 1 match against Olympique de Marseille.

The disciplinary action was announced by the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) on Thursday.

During the heated encounter that took place last month at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, PSG fans were heard engaging in homophobic chants directed at their rivals from Marseille. Shockingly, it has been reported that some PSG players were also involved in these offensive chants, adding to the controversy.

The LFP’s decision resulted in one-match suspensions for Randal Kolo Muani, Ousmane Dembele, Achraf Hakimi, and Layvin Kurzawa, effective from October 10th. Additionally, the Auteuil stand at the Parc des Princes stadium, where the offensive chants originated, will be closed for two matches, with one of those matches being a suspended punishment.

In response to the disciplinary measures, PSG expressed regret over the decision, considering it “excessive and collective.” The club also stated that they would not appeal the ruling. PSG has been actively working on dialogue and prevention efforts with various associations, institutions, and fans to address such issues, but this incident has brought them under scrutiny.

The players involved in the offensive chants later issued apologies, acknowledging the impact of their actions on the public, especially younger fans who look up to them as role models. In their social media posts, they admitted to getting “carried away by the euphoria” of their victory and expressed sincere regret for their inappropriate words. They also pledged to be more exemplary in the future.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by football clubs and authorities in addressing offensive and discriminatory behavior among fans and players. It serves as a reminder of the importance of promoting inclusivity and respect in football and sports in general.

