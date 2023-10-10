Malan breaks Imam’s record for fastest 6 ODI centuries

Malan: Fastest to six ODI centuries in 23 innings.

In a thrilling encounter during the ICC World Cup 2023, England’s dynamic left-handed batter, Dawid Malan, etched his name into cricket history with a breathtaking performance against Bangladesh at the HCPA Stadium in Dharamshala, India, on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old cricketer showcased his exceptional batting skills, becoming the fastest player to score six One Day International (ODI) centuries.

Malan achieved this remarkable milestone in just 23 innings, surpassing Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq, who accomplished the feat in 27 innings. Sri Lanka’s Upul Tharanga ranks third with 29 innings, followed by Pakistan’s Babar Azam in fourth place with 32 innings, and South Africa’s Hashim Amla in fifth with 34 innings.

England’s journey in the ICC World Cup 2023 had an underwhelming start with a heavy defeat to the 2019 runner-ups, New Zealand. However, in their match against Bangladesh, England faced the task of setting a massive total as they were asked to bat first.

Malan rose to the occasion, delivering a phenomenal performance by scoring 140 runs off just 107 deliveries, boasting a striking strike rate of 130.84. His blistering knock featured an impressive 21 boundaries, 16 fours, and five sixes, propelling England to a colossal total of 364 runs in their allotted 50 overs.

During this incredible innings, Malan shattered two more individual records in Dharamshala. Firstly, he eclipsed Virat Kohli’s nine-year-old record for the highest individual score at the venue. Kohli had previously scored 127 runs against West Indies in 2014. Additionally, when Malan crossed the 113-run mark, he broke Ian Bell’s record for the highest individual ODI score by a visiting batter at the same ground.

Notably, this was Malan’s fourth ODI century of the year, an achievement that places him in the elite company of English batters who have scored the most ODI centuries in a single year. David Gower achieved this feat in 1983, and Jonny Bairstow replicated it in 2018, with Malan now joining this prestigious list.

As of the time of reporting, Bangladesh was at 160-5 after 30 overs in their pursuit of England’s formidable total. Dawid Malan’s historic innings will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the standout moments of the ICC World Cup 2023, showcasing his prowess as one of cricket’s most exceptional talents.

